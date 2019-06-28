Russian Soyuz Rocket to Launch One Satellite Less Than Planned for July - Roscosmos

Russia's Soyuz 2.1b rocket will launch 33 satellites from 12 countries into space in July, one satellite less than originally planned, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia 's Soyuz 2.1b rocket will launch 33 satellites from 12 countries into space in July , one satellite less than originally planned, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Friday.

"[The rocket's main part] consists of a Fregate upper stage, the Meteor M Number 2-2 spacecraft and 32 payload satellites," it said in a statement.

A Roscosmos affiliate said earlier that 34 satellites would be lifted into orbit from the Vostochny spaceport. Roscosmos told Sputnik that the launch was set for 8:41 a.m. Moscow time (05:41 GMT) on July 5.

The hosted payload consists of three research satellites contributed by Russian universities as well as spacecraft from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, the Czech Republic, the United States, Israel, Thailand and Ecuador.