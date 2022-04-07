Russian Soyuz Rocket With Military Satelite Launched From Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Ministry

(@imziishan)

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a military satelite was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a military satelite was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On Thursday, April 7, at 14.20 Moscow time, from ... (the Plesetsk cosmodrome), the combat crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the ministry said.