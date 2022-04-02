Russian Space Agency Analyzing Options for ISS Cooperation With Western Partners - Rogozin

The Russian state space agency Roscosmos is analyzing its options for further cooperation with US, EU, Canadian and Japanese partners on the International Space Station, the agency's chief said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Russian state space agency Roscosmos is analyzing its options for further cooperation with US, EU, Canadian and Japanese partners on the International Space Station, the agency's chief said.

"Our cooperation program is underpinned by an intergovernamental agreement. We will make a decision after Roscosmos concludes its analysis and briefs the political leaders of our country," Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 television channel.