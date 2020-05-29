UrduPoint.com
Russian Space Agency Confirms Crew Lists For October Flight To ISS

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:12 PM

Russian Space Agency Confirms Crew Lists for October Flight to ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos has finalized three lists for the October flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on Soyuz MS-17, the organization's press service said Friday.

"The state corporation Roscosmos confirmed the main, double and extra crew (appointed because of heightened risk amid the coronavirus pandemic) for the flight to the ISS in October 2020," the press service said.

The main crew includes American Kathleen Rubins, Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud'-Sverchkov.

Your Thoughts and Comments

