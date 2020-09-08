- Home
- Russian Space Agency Had Net Profit of $164Mln in 2019, Against $127Mln in 2018 - Report
Daniyal Sohail 51 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:08 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Russian space agency increased its net profit to 12.5 billion rubles ($164 million) in 2019, compared to 9.7 billion rubles in 2018, Roscosmos' 2019 report showed.