UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Space Agency Had Net Profit Of $164Mln In 2019, Against $127Mln In 2018 - Report

Daniyal Sohail 51 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:08 PM

Russian Space Agency Had Net Profit of $164Mln in 2019, Against $127Mln in 2018 - Report

The Russian space agency increased its net profit to 12.5 billion rubles ($164 million) in 2019, compared to 9.7 billion rubles in 2018, Roscosmos' 2019 report showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Russian space agency increased its net profit to 12.5 billion rubles ($164 million) in 2019, compared to 9.7 billion rubles in 2018, Roscosmos' 2019 report showed.

In 2017, the agency had a net profit of 4.1 billion rubles.

Related Topics

Russia 2017 2018 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Market cap of second market - listed companies ris ..

9 minutes ago

Halal economy estimated to worth $3.2 trillion by ..

24 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.