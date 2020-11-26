Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Says Plans to Start Talks on ISS Future Next Year

Russian Space Agency Roscosmos plans to start talks on the future of the International Space Station (ISS) with its partners on the project next year, the press service of the state corporation said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russian Space Agency Roscosmos plans to start talks on the future of the International Space Station (ISS) with its partners on the project next year, the press service of the state corporation said Thursday.

The ISS is likely to have a lot of systems break down after 2025, which will cost a lot to repair, so Russia may prefer to focus on a national station, Energia company, which manages the Russian module of the ISS, said earlier in the day.

"In any case, we plan to launch consultations on this topic with NASA and other partners early next year," the press service of Roscosmos said.

The space agency is looking forward to hearing Energia's proposals on a new national station, the press service added.