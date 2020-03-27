UrduPoint.com
Russian Space Agency Says Will Change 2020 Launch Schedule Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:16 PM

The Russian Space Agency Roscosmos will adapt its planned launch schedule for this coming year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic that has caused the suspension of satellite production in Europe, the agency's press service told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Russian Space Agency Roscosmos will adapt its planned launch schedule for this coming year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic that has caused the suspension of satellite production in Europe, the agency's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

"[Roscosmos Director General] Dmitry Rogozin today and tomorrow will hold several work meetings via video conference. One of them will be devoted to the development of the satellite constellation in the interests of the country's economy. The second will be to adjust launch plans for 2020 due to the shutdown of payload production, which was meant to be carried by Russian launch vehicles, at enterprises in Europe," the press service said.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that Roscosmos planned to conduct roughly 40 launches in 2020.

