UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Space Agency To Develop New Winged Manned Spacecraft To Replace Soyuz MS - Head

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Russian Space Agency to Develop New Winged Manned Spacecraft to Replace Soyuz MS - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said in an interview with Sputnik that he instructed the agency's engineers to develop a winged manned space shuttle to replace the Soyuz MS spacecraft.

"If we are to make a replacement for the Soyuz MS for flying to orbital stations ” as the exploitation of the Orel [space ship created for manned flights to the Moon] will be expensive for these purposes ” we need to create a reusable spacecraft of a completely different configuration ” something like the Buran [Soviet space shuttle] with the ability to land on runways.

I tasked our engineers with it. The [Rocket and Space Corporation] Energia and other teams will now offer options for such spacecraft," Rogozin said.

In late May, Rogozin already said that Roscosmos had plans to create a winged manned spacecraft capable of flying to Earth orbit stations.

Russia has a history of developing such spacecraft in the past, with the Buran space shuttle and Kliper winged spacecraft being the most prominent examples.

Related Topics

Russia Orel May

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 7, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

9 hours ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

12 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.