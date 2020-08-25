UrduPoint.com
Russian Space Agency To Get New Plan On Restructuring This Fall - Procurement Data

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:20 AM

Russian Space Agency to Get New Plan on Restructuring This Fall - Procurement Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Recommendations on a new structure of the rocket-space sector, including a limit on the number of employees, will be presented to Russia's Roscosmos space agency before the end of October, according to information released on the government procurement website.

Over 11.

8 million rubles (more than $158,000) have been allocated for the purpose. After a thorough analysis of the current structure of Roscosmos is conducted, recommendations will be made on ways to improve the structure and determine the optimal number of specialists.

The task should be completed by October 30, 2020, according to government procurement data.

