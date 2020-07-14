UrduPoint.com
Russian Space Agency To Speed Up Development Of 'Hydrogen' Angara Launch Vehicle

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Russian space agency Roscosmos plans to speed up development of Angara-A5V launch vehicle of heightened capacity whose engine uses hydrogen, the state corporation said Tuesday.

"After a meeting in Voronezh, [Roscosmos chief] Dmitry Rogozin set designer bureau Khimavtomatika a goal to speed up the work on new-generation engines using hydrogen and methane.

The goal is to develop a super heavy launch vehicle Angara-A5V no later than 2025," the corporation said on Twitter.

