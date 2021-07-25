UrduPoint.com
Russian Space Debris Detection Complex To Be Launched In South Africa This Year

Daniyal Sohail 43 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:20 AM

Russian Space Debris Detection Complex to Be Launched in South Africa This Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) A Russian space debris detection complex is expected to start operating in South Africa by the end of this year, General Director of Scientific and Production Corporation Precision Instrumentation Systems (JSC NPK SPP) Yuri Roy told Sputnik.

"In September, the complex is expected to be sent to South Africa, before the end of the year - commissioning. Construction is carried out by South Africa," Roy said at the MAKS-2021 air show.

The contract between JSC NPK SPP and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) for the placement of the complex was signed in July 2021. The Russian complex is designed for automatic detection of space debris in near-earth orbits.

