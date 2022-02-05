UrduPoint.com

Russian Space Forces Successfully Launch Soyuz-2.1a Carrier From Plesetsk Cosmodrome

Daniyal Sohail Published February 05, 2022 | 01:01 PM

Russian Aerospace Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a carrier from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region in Russia's north, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters

"On Saturday, February 5, at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 GMT), from launcher No. 4 of site No. 43 of the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk Cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk region, a combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a medium-class launch vehicle with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the department for information and mass communications of the ministry said.

The spacecraft was launched for the first time in 2022, according to the ministry.

"Launched at 10:00 Moscow time from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Soyuz-2.1a space rocket was accepted for escort by ground facilities of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Center of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces," the ministry said.

"The space warhead of the Soyuz-2.1a medium-class launch vehicle, as part of the Fregat upper stage and the spacecraft launched in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, at the estimated time - 10:09 Moscow time - routinely separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle," the ministry said.

