Russian Space Launches Moved From June to Later Date - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russia does not plan to conduct space launches on civilian and military programs this month, although such plans existed before, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

In June, the launch of UK company OneWeb's communications satellites from the Vostochny space center was planned, but due to the company's bankruptcy and COVID-19 pandemic, these plans had to be reviewed.

In addition, in May another source in the industry told Sputnik that the launch of the third new-generation navigation satellite Glonass-K from the Plesetsk space center was postponed from June to July due to delays in the production of the satellite.

"The program contains no Russian space launches in June," the source said.