Russian Space Module Nauka Can Operate on ISS Until 2030 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian multifunctional laboratory module (MLM) Nauka will be able to perform its tasks on the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030, Alexander Bloshenko, the executive director of Roscosmos' promising programs and science, said on Thursday.

"From the perspective of terms, yes, we understand that the [International Space] Station will exist, for sure.

There are different assessments. The American side is quite interested in prolonging [the work of the ISS] at least until 2030. The [Nauka] module will be able to work until 2030 without any problems," Bloshenko said.

On Thursday, the module successfully docked to the ISS, after 14 years of waiting on the Earth and eight days of orbital flight. This is the first Russian module sent to the station in 11 years.