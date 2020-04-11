UrduPoint.com
Russian Space Programs Must Continue Despite COVID-19 Crisis - Kremlin Spokesman

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

All Russian space development programs should continue despite the crisis that emerged due to the global spread of the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) - All Russian space development programs should continue despite the crisis that emerged due to the global spread of the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"President [Vladimir Putin] spoke with representatives of the space industry [on Friday]. The discussed all our programs � and the programs are ambitious enough, they are devoted to space exploration. They must continue. In order for them to continue, enterprises must work," Peskov said in a televised interview.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the functioning of enterprises can be organized even under "the most difficult conditions.

"

"You can find some modalities based on the recommendations of the sanitary authorities, virologists, epidemiologists and so on, and ensure safe working conditions for people, with the exception of those who may be at high risk," Peskov added.

As of Saturday, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia has risen to 13,584 since the start of the outbreak, according to the country's coronavirus response center.

