Russian Space Systems Develops Chips For Accelerating Satellite Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russian Space Systems holding, a part of state corporation Roscosmos, said on Monday that it had developed a line of new micro-components for satellite equipment, that will accelerate production of Russian satellites and reduce the expenses.

"The minimum manufacturing cycle of new proprietarily developed monolithic integral ultrahigh-frequency circuits is now three to five months instead of five years required earlier to complete the entire chain ... manufacturing of the proprietary components will twice or thrice reduce the company`s production expenses," the company's press service quotes Andrey Buyankin, the head of the onboard microwave devices development department, as saying.

The developed circuits were made with emphasis on unification and might be applied in the development of radio transmitting equipment for wide range of tasks and parameters spacecraft - from scientific microsatellites and orbiters for satellite telephony, digital television, providing broadband internet access to multifunctional space stations, according to the press service.

Among the micro-components developed at the Russian Space Systems are integral ultrahigh-frequency circuits for satellite data transmission systems, modulators for creating modern radio lines, microwave filters for satellite receiving and transmitting systems, as well as chips.