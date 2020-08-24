Russian Specialists to Design Alternative Spacesuit for Oryol Spaceship Crew

Specialists of the Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISIS) will take part in the design project of an alternative spacesuit for the crew members of the Oryol (Eagle) spaceship, the head of the MISIS engineering center, Vladimir Pirozhkov, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Specialists of the Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISIS) will take part in the design project of an alternative spacesuit for the crew members of the Oryol (Eagle) spaceship, the head of the MISIS engineering center, Vladimir Pirozhkov, told Sputnik.

The spacesuit is being designed by the Russian manufacturer of life-support systems for high-altitude flight and human spaceflight, Zvezda R&D and Production Enterprise. In 2019, it presented its first prototype.

"We worked fruitfully with the JSC NPP Zvezda. This is a very serious enterprise with a glorious history. Then there was a break in cooperation.

But the alternative always exists. And we will try to take an active part in this alternative version," Pirozhkov said.

The designer did not specify which company could provide an alternative look for the spacesuit but noted that it would be a Russian product.

"This [suit] must be Russian-made, of course. I am sure that such strategic things cannot be purchased from Elon Musk or Chinese developers," Pirozhkov noted.

The Orel spaceship is being developed for deep space missions, primarily in lunar orbit. The spacecraft will also be able to replace the Soyuz launchers, currently the only means of transporting astronauts to the International Space Station.