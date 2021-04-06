UrduPoint.com
Russian Specialists To Train Space Tourists For Flight For Four Months - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian specialists are ready to train a space tourist for a flight in just four months, Dmitry Loskutov, director general of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' subsidiary Glavkosmos, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"At present, for a non-professional participant of a spaceflight, it [the duration of training] can be comparable to the proposals of our American colleagues - about 15 weeks," Loskutov said.

Until now, tourists have spent about six months on preparation for the flight, and professional cosmonauts - more than two years as part of the crew.

