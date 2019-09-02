UrduPoint.com
Russian Spektr-RG Space Observatory To Reach Destination In Late October - Roscosmos

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russia's Spektr-RG space observatory, which was launched this June, will reach its destination, the L2 Sun-Earth system libration point, at the end of October, State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

"Now the spacecraft is 1,614 million kilometers [1,002 million miles] away from Earth continuing its journey towards the L2 Sun - Earth system libration point with the arrival to the working orbit expected in the end of October 2019," the company said on its website.

Spektr-RG was developed as a joint project of Russian aerospace company NPO Lavochkin and Germany's Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.

It is a cutting-edge space observatory that is designed to study the universe with x-rays.

The observatory is supposed to reach its destination, the Lagrange L2 point one of the locations where gravitational forces of the Sun, Earth and Moon are in equilibrium, making them ideal spots for placing an observatory and then map the most of massive galaxy clusters in the known universe together with supermassive black holes and other celestial objects for the next four years.

More Stories From Technology

