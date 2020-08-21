Russian Telecom Equipment Makers Offer 5G Gear to Wireless Service Operators

Russian producers of telecom equipment have offered local providers of wireless services to test out their gear for building a 5G high-speed internet network, the deputy communications minister said Friday

"Our colleagues from the industry have invited operators to test their homemade prototypes," Oleg Ivanov said in an interview to the Digital Journalism project.

He predicted that building a next-generation 5G network using homemade technology would push back the projected rollout in Russia by up to a year and a half.

The government's Digital Economy program sets the deadline for providing 5G internet to cities of more than 10 million by 2022 and to those of a more than million by 2024.

Ivanov said another problem facing 5G in Russia was that the mid-band radio spectrum was reserved for the military. The army needs to convert its communications away from the frequencies of 3.4-3.8 gigahertz, which is at times impossible, he added.