UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Telecom Equipment Makers Offer 5G Gear To Wireless Service Operators

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:26 PM

Russian Telecom Equipment Makers Offer 5G Gear to Wireless Service Operators

Russian producers of telecom equipment have offered local providers of wireless services to test out their gear for building a 5G high-speed internet network, the deputy communications minister said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian producers of telecom equipment have offered local providers of wireless services to test out their gear for building a 5G high-speed internet network, the deputy communications minister said Friday.

"Our colleagues from the industry have invited operators to test their homemade prototypes," Oleg Ivanov said in an interview to the Digital Journalism project.

He predicted that building a next-generation 5G network using homemade technology would push back the projected rollout in Russia by up to a year and a half.

The government's Digital Economy program sets the deadline for providing 5G internet to cities of more than 10 million by 2022 and to those of a more than million by 2024.

Ivanov said another problem facing 5G in Russia was that the mid-band radio spectrum was reserved for the military. The army needs to convert its communications away from the frequencies of 3.4-3.8 gigahertz, which is at times impossible, he added.

Related Topics

Internet Army Technology Russia 5G From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

16 minutes ago

Brazil's Lula sorry for shielding Italy militant B ..

2 minutes ago

EU warns Brexit deal unlikely as talks deliver no ..

2 minutes ago

Police devise security plan for Aashura

2 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.81 million, d ..

31 minutes ago

WHO Expert Urges for 'Much More' Research on Poten ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.