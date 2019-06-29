Russian-Turkish S-400 Contract Envisions Partial Technology Transfer - Kremlin

The contract for delivering Russia's S-400 air defense systems to Turkey envisions partial technology transfer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The contract for delivering Russia's S-400 air defense systems to Turkey envisions partial technology transfer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Saturday.

"Yes, the contract envisions partial transfer of production technologies," Peskov told reporters.

He stressed that the transfer would be only partial.