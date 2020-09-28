UrduPoint.com
Russian Union Of Journalists Slams Twitter's Sanctions Against RIA Novosti As Censorship

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russian Union of Journalists Slams Twitter's Sanctions Against RIA Novosti as Censorship

Twitter's decision to remove RIA Novosti's account from its internal search results is an act of censorship and needs to be contested, the secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists, Timur Shafir told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Twitter's decision to remove RIA Novosti's account from its internal search results is an act of censorship and needs to be contested, the secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists, Timur Shafir told Sputnik on Monday.

After Twitter's decision, the users who were not subscribed to RIA Novosti's account cannot find it by searching on Twitter.

The social network has already blocked RT and Sputnik accounts in a similar way.

"This can only be described as yet another act of censorship. And, unfortunately, it is obvious that such actions, which go against any statements about the freedom of information and 'equality' of media outlets, will continue. Such repressive decisions must be contested in court, among other options, such blatant censorship needs to be countered," Shafir said.

More Stories From Technology

