Russian Upper House Denounces Agreement on Balkhash Radar Station Transfer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Russian upper house of parliament on Friday denounced the 2014 agreement with Kazakhstan on using the Balkhash radar station as part of the Russian missile warning system and its transfer to Russia.

The Balkhash node includes the Dnepr radar, used as part of the Russian missile warning and space control system. The Russian Defense Ministry has explained that the Balkhash node has become redundant after the commissioning of four new radar stations in Russia.

The Balkhash radar station will be transferred to Russia before the agreement expires. The agreement can be denounced by any party and the relevant notification must be sent at least six months before its expiration.

The commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Alexander Golovko previously said that the Balkhash was capable of detecting missiles at the distance of up to 1,900 miles, while the range of new radar stations in Barnaul, Omsk and Armavir is two times wider.