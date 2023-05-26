Russian VTB Bank Says Talk on Purchasing Yandex Stake at Early Stage

Talks on purchasing a stake in Yandex by the Russian VTB bank are at the very early stage, Dmitry Pyanov, the deputy head of VTB management board, said on Friday

"At the very early (stage)," Pyanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Congress of the Association of Russian Banks.

According to Pyanov, the bank will use its liabilities to purchase a stake in Yandex.

Earlier in the day, VTB Chairman Andrey Kostin said that the bank, as part of a consortium of investors, is interested in buying a stake in Yandex until the year-end.