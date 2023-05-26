UrduPoint.com

Russian VTB Bank Says Talk On Purchasing Yandex Stake At Early Stage

Daniyal Sohail Published May 26, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Russian VTB Bank Says Talk on Purchasing Yandex Stake at Early Stage

Talks on purchasing a stake in Yandex by the Russian VTB bank are at the very early stage, Dmitry Pyanov, the deputy head of VTB management board, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Talks on purchasing a stake in Yandex by the Russian VTB bank are at the very early stage, Dmitry Pyanov, the deputy head of VTB management board, said on Friday.

"At the very early (stage)," Pyanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Congress of the Association of Russian Banks.

According to Pyanov, the bank will use its liabilities to purchase a stake in Yandex.

Earlier in the day, VTB Chairman Andrey Kostin said that the bank, as part of a consortium of investors, is interested in buying a stake in Yandex until the year-end.

Related Topics

Russia Bank Congress

Recent Stories

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative re ..

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative reforms for good governance

11 minutes ago
 Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

11 minutes ago
 NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without O ..

NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without Offering Membership - Reports

11 minutes ago
 China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North ..

China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North Korean Border

11 minutes ago
 Senate panel seeks province-wise income details of ..

Senate panel seeks province-wise income details of telecom companies

3 minutes ago
 Oil majors go slow on green transition despite pre ..

Oil majors go slow on green transition despite pressure

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.