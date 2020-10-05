UrduPoint.com
Russian Watchdog Invites Google, Apple To Cooperate Within Law Against Mobile Apps Piracy

Daniyal Sohail 53 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:41 PM

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has invited Google and Apple to cooperate within the law on fighting piracy in mobile applications

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has invited Google and Apple to cooperate within the law on fighting piracy in mobile applications.

"Google and Apple companies have been invited to establish operational coordination within the law on protection of interests of owners holding rights to pieces distributed through mobile applications," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

The watchdog added it had briefed Google and Apple on the law, which entered into force on October 1, and had also asked the companies to provide contacts for operational coordination on implementation of court rulings.

The new law clarifies the procedure for app stores' implementation of court decisions related to violation of copyright for distributed works. The new legislation envisions blocking of mobile apps in case of refusal to remove pirated content.

