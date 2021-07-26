Russian Watchdog Limits Access to Navalny-Linked Websites Over Extremist Activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik on Monday that it limited access to websites of organizations linked to jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny: Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation and regional campaign offices.

"Following an order by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Roskomnadzor limits access, starting July 26, to information resources related to the functioning of FBK, the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation and Navalny's headquarters public movement, which the Moscow City Court ruled on June 9, 2021 to disband and to ban activities because of being engaged in extremism," Roskomandzor said.

The online resources are used for "propaganda and continuation of the banned extremist activities," the watchdog added.