Russian Watchdog Says Twitter Failed to Remove 2,862 Materials With Banned Info Since 2017

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, accused Twitter on Monday of grossly violating the national legislation, as the social media giant failed to remove 2,862 materials with banned information since 2017.

"Twitter failed to remove 2,862 materials with prohibited information since 2017: 2,336 materials about suicide methods and calls for committing suicide; 352 materials with pornographic images depicting minors; and 174 materials about methods of development, manufacture and use of narcotic drugs," the watchdog said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor added it had sent over 28,000 requests to Twitter, calling on the social network to remove the banned information.

Under the Russian legislation, owners of online platforms can face a fine amounting up to 8 million rubles ($107,620) for violation of procedures for restricting access to illegal content, and failure to delete prohibited information.