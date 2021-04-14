UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Watchdog Says Yandex Antitrust Case To Include Scrutiny Of Foreign Search Engines

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:24 PM

Russian Watchdog Says Yandex Antitrust Case to Include Scrutiny of Foreign Search Engines

Russia's competition watchdog FAS, as part of its probe into national tech giant Yandex over alleged discrimination of third-party services on its platform, will also look into other search engines, including foreign ones, the press service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia's competition watchdog FAS, as part of its probe into national tech giant Yandex over alleged discrimination of third-party services on its platform, will also look into other search engines, including foreign ones, the press service told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, FAS opened a case against Yandex, following the global trend in seeking to tame monopoly of tech giants. If antitrust violations are confirmed, the company risks a fine of 0.01 percent to 0.15 percent of its revenue in Russia.

"As part of the case against Yandex LLC, FAS will analyze all legal relations involving search services (both Russian and foreign) that are operating on the territory of the Russian Federation," the watchdog said.

The investigation into Russia's most-used search engine came after FAS issued a warning for Yandex in February, giving it a month to tackle alleged discriminatory policies. According to the regulator, the company has failed to provide third-party services with access to the same opportunities that its own services enjoy.

Related Topics

Russia Company Fine Tame Same February All

Recent Stories

Renowned intellectual Anwer Maqsood, veteran actor ..

3 minutes ago

Engineering Wing team inspect ongoing work under P ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court fixes hearing on references a ..

2 minutes ago

CM pays tribute to police, law enforcement agencie ..

2 minutes ago

India Teams Are Temporarily Leading Pakistan And B ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to commence 23rd ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.