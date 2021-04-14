Russian Watchdog Says Yandex Antitrust Case to Include Scrutiny of Foreign Search Engines

Russia's competition watchdog FAS, as part of its probe into national tech giant Yandex over alleged discrimination of third-party services on its platform, will also look into other search engines, including foreign ones, the press service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia's competition watchdog FAS, as part of its probe into national tech giant Yandex over alleged discrimination of third-party services on its platform, will also look into other search engines, including foreign ones, the press service told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, FAS opened a case against Yandex, following the global trend in seeking to tame monopoly of tech giants. If antitrust violations are confirmed, the company risks a fine of 0.01 percent to 0.15 percent of its revenue in Russia.

"As part of the case against Yandex LLC, FAS will analyze all legal relations involving search services (both Russian and foreign) that are operating on the territory of the Russian Federation," the watchdog said.

The investigation into Russia's most-used search engine came after FAS issued a warning for Yandex in February, giving it a month to tackle alleged discriminatory policies. According to the regulator, the company has failed to provide third-party services with access to the same opportunities that its own services enjoy.