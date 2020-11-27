Russian Watchdog Tells Google to Hide Ads of Illegal Drug Websites From Search Results

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, ordered on Friday that Google remove from its search results ads of websites with content promoting illegal drugs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, ordered on Friday that Google remove from its search results ads of websites with content promoting illegal drugs.

"Roskomnadzor has asked Google to remove from the search results the advertisements of websites with narcotics-related content � both, in the .com and .ru domains," the watchdog said in a press release.

Access to internet resources promoting illegal drugs from the Google search results is now restricted, according to the press release.

Roskomnadzor also asked Google to check its search engine's premoderation mechanisms of contextual ads for Russian users.

The agency was informed about the ads of drug-promoting websites in Google search results by the Safe Internet League, a Russian public organization tackling dangerous internet content.

Later on Friday, Google responded to the Russian media watchdog, saying that it found such ads unacceptable.

The company's press service added that when malicious advertisers bypass Google's filters, the company takes immediate action.