UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Watchdog Tells Google To Lift Ban On ANNA News' YouTube Channel

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russian Watchdog Tells Google to Lift Ban on ANNA News' YouTube Channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, said on Saturday it had asked Google to restore access to the YouTube channels of the Analytical Network News Agency (ANNA News).

ANNA News is a Russian news agency specializing on coverage of conflicts. On Thursday, the news agency released a letter it got from YouTube saying that all ANNA News accounts had been blocked and no new ones could be created. The agency considers this a factual obstruction of its professional journalistic activity on Google's part.

"Targeted censorship of Russian media is unacceptable and violates the key principles of free distribution of information and unhindered access to it.

We demand that all restrictions on access to ANNA News YouTube channels be restored as soon as possible," Roskomnadzor said.

According to the press release, the Russian watchdog conveyed its demands in a letter sent to Google LLC.

Roskomnadzor has also asked Russian internet giants to facilitate the promotion of Russian media and news agencies on their platforms.

YouTube has a history of blocking Russian media accounts on its platforms in the past. In July, the accounts of ANNA News and broadcasters Tsargrad, News Front and Crimea 24 were blocked.

Related Topics

Internet Google Russia July YouTube Media All From

Recent Stories

PCB challengers overcomes PCB blasters by five run ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

16 minutes ago

“13th Aalmi Urdu Conference to commence in Arts ..

32 minutes ago

PCB Challengers register thrilling win over PCB Bl ..

34 minutes ago

Woman accuses Babar Azam of sexually abusing her f ..

48 minutes ago

Property Registration related Services to be launc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.