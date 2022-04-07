UrduPoint.com

Russian Watchdog Urges Google To Drop Restrictions Against Foreign Ministry Briefing

Daniyal Sohail Published April 07, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russian Watchdog Urges Google to Drop Restrictions Against Foreign Ministry Briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has made an official request that American company Google LLC, which owns YouTube, remove restrictions on the recording of the briefing of Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and provide explanation for this censorship.

"Roskomnadzor demanded that the American company Google LLC, the owner of the internet service YouTube, remove the restrictions imposed by the administration of the video hosting site on the video of the briefing of Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova and explain the reason for their introduction," the agency said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor also noted that by blocking this video the YouTube administration hampers the distribution of information and free access to it.

According to the agency, the platform deliberately discriminates against Russian users and restricts their access to the official information provided by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier in the day, Maria Zakharova dubbed this instance of YouTube blocking access to a recording of her briefing as a barbaric violation of the regulations. Zakharova speculated that this measure might be connected with the question about biological laboratories in Ukraine, which was covered in the briefing, as this information is hushed up and kept away from Western audiences.

