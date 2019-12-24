Russian Weather Satellite Changes Course After Likely Micrometeorite Collision - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) A Russian Meteor-M meteorological satellite has changed its trajectory after presumably colliding with a micrometeorite, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik, adding that the control of the satellite has been restored.

"On December 18, 2019, we registered an off-normal situation on the Russian Meteor-M spacecraft, number 2-2, linked to external interference, presumably a [collision with a] micrometeorite, on the spacecraft's structure. As a result of the interference, the spacecraft changed its orbital parameters and switched to undirected flight mode with a high angular velocity," the space corporation said.

After the emergency, the satellite cut its power before entering the Russian monitoring systems' visibility zone.

"After its entry into the zone of the Russian ground control facilities, we established a connection with the spacecraft and began working on restoring its functional capability, [which involved] the deceleration of angular velocity, switching to normal operation, receiving telemetric and specific information," Roscosmos added.

Russia has in orbit three Meteor-M satellites, designated with numbers 2, 2-1 and 2-2, constituting the Meteor-3M mission, which is monitoring the hydrometeorological situation on a planetary scale.