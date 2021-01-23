UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians Report Twitter Problems

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:53 PM

Russians Report Twitter Problems

Twitters users in Russia began reporting problems when accessing the social media platform shortly before noon (9:00 GMT) on Saturday, according to a traffic-tracking website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Twitters users in Russia began reporting problems when accessing the social media platform shortly before noon (9:00 GMT) on Saturday, according to a traffic-tracking website.

Issues were reported in Moscow, St.

Petersburg and several other major cities.

Allies of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny have been calling on his supporters through social media to take to the streets on Saturday to protest against the government. Police warned that the demonstrations were not authorized.

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia Social Media St. Petersburg Government Opposition

Recent Stories

India's protesting farmers bust 'shootout plot' to ..

3 minutes ago

India's 'reckless' actions endangering peace in So ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

6 minutes ago

World Education Day – Building effective partner ..

23 minutes ago

ECP again shares its stance on open hearing of for ..

25 minutes ago

Costa Rica, IMF Reach Provisional Deal on $1.75Bln ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.