Russians Report Twitter Problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Twitters users in Russia began reporting problems when accessing the social media platform shortly before noon (9:00 GMT) on Saturday, according to a traffic-tracking website.

Issues were reported in Moscow, St.

Petersburg and several other major cities.

Allies of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny have been calling on his supporters through social media to take to the streets on Saturday to protest against the government. Police warned that the demonstrations were not authorized.