MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russia's three Gonets-M communications satellites, launched into space in September, have been commissioned, the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company, a subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said on Friday.

In late September, Russia's Soyuz-2.

1b carrier rocket with three Gonets-M communications satellites and 19 small satellites was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia.

"Three new communications satellites are put into service," the company said in a video posted on its YouTube channel.

The company added that the other three satellites launched in December were currently undergoing orbital checks.

The Gonets-D1M global low-orbit satellite system is designed to provide communications and data transmission in remote and hard-to-reach areas, including the Far North, as well as for industrial, transport and environmental monitoring.