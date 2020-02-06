Russian arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Indian ammunition and missile systems manufacturer Bharat Dynamic Limited that promises technical maintenance for Soviet-era and Russian air defense systems delivered to India, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday from Defexpo India 2020

LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Indian ammunition and missile systems manufacturer Bharat Dynamic Limited that promises technical maintenance for Soviet-era and Russian air defense systems delivered to India, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday from Defexpo India 2020.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the international arms exhibition, held in Lucknow from February 5-8, in the presence of Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev and Indian Defenсe Secretary Ajay Kumar.

India is one of Russia's largest defense industry partners and has over the years supplied its armed forces with a wide range of Russian-made planes, submarines and missile defense systems. Among the latest agreements was for the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to India.