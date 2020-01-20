Russia's new Altius-U long-duration unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been equipped with a satellite communication channel in order to increase its range, an informed source in the Russian military-industrial complex told Sputnik

"The UZGA [Ural Works of Civil Aviation plant] has completed the testing and development of an experimental long-duration Altius UAV, which includes the on-board function of transmitting control commands to the UAV and reconnaissance data from the UAV to the ground via a satellite communication channel," the source said.

The 7-tonne drone, capable of carrying up to two tonnes of payload made its maiden flight in August.