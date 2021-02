MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russia's Angara-1.2 carrier rocket may place a Russian military satellite in orbit later in 2021, during its second launch ever, the general director of the Khrunichev research and production space center told Sputnik in an interview.

"There will be a load from the [Russian] defense ministry," Alexei Varochko said, when asked about the second launch, planned for 2021.