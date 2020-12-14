UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Angara-A5 Heavy Launcher Takes Dummy Satellite To Space - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russia's Angara-A5 Heavy Launcher Takes Dummy Satellite to Space - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) An orbital assembly, comprised of a Breeze-M upper stage and a dummy satellite, separated on Monday from the third stage of Russia's Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket, which was successfully test-launched from the Plesetsk spaceport, the defense ministry said.

The rocket was launched at 08:50 Moscow time (05:50 GMT).

"Twelve minutes after the launch, the orbital assembly ... separated from the third stage of the Angara-A5 launcher," the Russian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat to Hold Sixth Women Adviso ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 36 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

23 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE domestic tourism strategy will sp ..

31 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s Federal Customs Authority, HCT use canines ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.