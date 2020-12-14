MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) An orbital assembly, comprised of a Breeze-M upper stage and a dummy satellite, separated on Monday from the third stage of Russia's Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket, which was successfully test-launched from the Plesetsk spaceport, the defense ministry said.

The rocket was launched at 08:50 Moscow time (05:50 GMT).

"Twelve minutes after the launch, the orbital assembly ... separated from the third stage of the Angara-A5 launcher," the Russian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.