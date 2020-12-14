Russia's Angara-A5 Heavy Launcher Takes Dummy Satellite To Space - Defense Ministry
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) An orbital assembly, comprised of a Breeze-M upper stage and a dummy satellite, separated on Monday from the third stage of Russia's Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket, which was successfully test-launched from the Plesetsk spaceport, the defense ministry said.
The rocket was launched at 08:50 Moscow time (05:50 GMT).
"Twelve minutes after the launch, the orbital assembly ... separated from the third stage of the Angara-A5 launcher," the Russian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.