MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Russian Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle, as well as its launch pad at the Plesetsk cosmodrome, had several detected issues fixed ahead of the rocket's second launch that took place on December 14, the director general of the Moscow-based Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, during the preparations, issues related to the launching site cropped up, [as well as] two issues with the rocket itself, but they were fixed. The issue was with a sensor, they replaced it and carried on with the preparations for launch," Alexei Varochko said.

According to the director general, the preparations were carried out in strict compliance with laid-down standards.

"In the end, per the launch's results, we have met the target that we set for ourselves," Varochko added.

Sergey Kuznetsov, the lead designer at Khrunichev's Salyut Design Bureau, also told Sputnik that all detected malfunctions were fixed in a timely fashion.

The first Angara-A5 was launched in December 2014 from Plesetsk, delivering a dummy satellite to the geostationary orbit. The second rocket did the same. The next launch is scheduled for later this year.