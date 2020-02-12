Russia's Angara carrier rockets remain too expensive to be used for commercial launches, the head of its developer, Moscow-based Khrunichev State Research and Production Center, said on Wednesday

"The main issue is that the Angara is doing poorly in the market.

We must develop the technology and reduce the cost of the vehicle, after which the vehicle can be put on the market," Alexei Varochko told reporters.

So far, only South Korea has placed a commercial order for a Angara-1.2 light rocket. According to the updated plan, the spacecraft will be used to put the country's Kompsat-6 satellite into orbit at the end of 2021.