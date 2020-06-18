- Home
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russia will test-launch the Angara A5 heavy rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on November 3, for the first time since December 2014, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.
"The launch is preliminarily scheduled for November 3," the source said.