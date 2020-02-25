Russia's Angara carrier rocket will be launched twice from the Vostochny spaceport in 2024 it will first carry Orel unmanned spacecraft and then a heavy satellite, the director general of the Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure (a subsidiary of Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos) has said in an interview with Sputnik

"The first launch of Angara-A5 carrying Orel unmanned spacecraft will be conducted from Vostochny in 2023. Two launches are planned for 2024: with Orel unmanned spacecraft again and with a heavy spaceship. The first manned launch of Angara-A5P is planned for 2025," Andrey Okhlopkov said.

Then, manned launches of Orel spacecraft will be conducted in 2026 and 2027, after which the spacecraft will be launched on board of a super-heavy rocket, Okhlopkov added.