MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) The first Russian Arktika-M satellite for monitoring the Arctic climate, launched from the Baikonur space center earlier in the day, has reached orbit, the head of the country's Roscosmos space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik, adding that a connection with the satellite has been established.

The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying Arktika-M was launched at 06:55 GMT and the Fregat booster with the satellite separated nine minutes later.

"Connection with the device is established," Rogozin said.