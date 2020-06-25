MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Global military officials, researchers and defense industry experts will discuss the application of 3D technologies in designing, manufacturing and operating weapons and military equipment during Russia's Army 2020 defense forum, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Representatives of the professional community at the international military-technical forum 'ARMY-2020' will discuss the prospects of using 3D technologies in the creation and operation of weapons, military and special equipment.

Participants of the round table will review the experience of implementing these technologies in the interests of the Russian Defence Ministry in medicine, robotics and aircraft engineering," the ministry said in a statement.

New ways to utilize 3D printing technology are said to be among the discussion topics.

The forum will take place from August 23-29 and offer 373 pieces of Russian weapons and special equipment, and 25,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection.