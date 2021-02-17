MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia's Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft docked at the International Space Station (ISS) to deliver there food for cosmonauts, nitrogen to compensate for the air leak in Russia's Zvezda module and adhesive pads to patch up the hole.

The process was broadcast live on the website of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos. The cargo spacecraft, which was launched from the Baikonur space center on Monday, was supposed to dock at Russia's Pirs docking compartment. However, as it failed to dock automatically, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov was instructed to conduct the docking manually. The cargo spacecraft docked successfully at 09:27 Moscow time (06:27 GMT).

Progress MS-16 delivered to the ISS almost 2.5 tonnes of cargo, including 600 kilograms (1,322 Pounds) of resupply propellant, 420 liters of drinking water, and around 1,400 kilograms of various equipment and materials (such as equipment for on-board control systems and life support systems; medication and hygienic items; clothes; and materials for space experiments.

The cargo delivered also includes food for Ryzhikov and another Russian cosmonaut, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. In addition, the spacecraft is loaded with apples, oranges, onions and garlic.

Progress MS-16 also took to the ISS 40 kilograms of nitrogen to compensate for the air leak in the Zvezda module, which was registered in September 2019, as well as a microscope and reinforcing pads with an adhesive-bonded joint.

Progress MS-16 is set to remove from the ISS the Pirs module, which was launched back in 2001 and used for spacewalks. It will be replaced with the new Nauka module, which is set to dock at the ISS in July.