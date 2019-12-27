The number of Russian civilian satellites has increased by one in 2019 and now stands at 92, Russian state space agency Roscosmos announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The number of Russian civilian satellites has increased by one in 2019 and now stands at 92, Russian state space agency Roscosmos announced on Friday.

"By the end of 2019, Russia's constellation of satellites for social and economic, scientific and navigational purposes accounted for 92 spacecraft," the agency said.

Meanwhile, since September 2019, the country has decreased the number of its military satellites by 2 to 163, according to General Director of Russia's Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS-Reshetnev, a subsidiary of Roscosmos), Nikolai Testoyedov.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster that the renewal of the military satellite constellation, planned for 2019, had not been implemented, and a special commission to look into the matter until January 20 had been established under Putin's order.