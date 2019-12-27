UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Civil Satellite Constellation Up To 92 In 2019 - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:48 PM

Russia's Civil Satellite Constellation Up to 92 in 2019 - Space Agency

The number of Russian civilian satellites has increased by one in 2019 and now stands at 92, Russian state space agency Roscosmos announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The number of Russian civilian satellites has increased by one in 2019 and now stands at 92, Russian state space agency Roscosmos announced on Friday.

"By the end of 2019, Russia's constellation of satellites for social and economic, scientific and navigational purposes accounted for 92 spacecraft," the agency said.

Meanwhile, since September 2019, the country has decreased the number of its military satellites by 2 to 163, according to General Director of Russia's Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS-Reshetnev, a subsidiary of Roscosmos), Nikolai Testoyedov.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster that the renewal of the military satellite constellation, planned for 2019, had not been implemented, and a special commission to look into the matter until January 20 had been established under Putin's order.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin January September 2019 Satellites

Recent Stories

New International Terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyev ..

1 minute ago

'Rs 500m Pul Dat remodeling project to be executed ..

1 minute ago

BB Shaheed sacrificed everything for the country a ..

2 minutes ago

Sixty Percent of Registered Inmates of Nazi Death ..

13 minutes ago

US Embassy in Kazakhstan to Fly Flag at Half-Staff ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Navy Got 19 New Warships, Supply Vessels i ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.