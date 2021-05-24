The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) is ready to meet with Google in court over content-blocking suit, Vadim Subbotin, the body's deputy head, told Sputnik on Monday

Google went to court over Roskomnadzor's order to block 12 YouTube links with content deemed in breach of Russian law.

On Monday, the Moscow Court of Appeals scheduled the preliminary hearings for July 14.

"Everything will proceed within court framework. These are our requirements, of course," Subbotin said, when asked whether Roskomnadzor is going to respond to the suit.

Google filed the suit back on April 23, but it was not given any processing until May 11 due to lacking paperwork in the tech company's application.