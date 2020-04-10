Russia's cooperation with other countries on space projects has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia's cooperation with other countries on space projects has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday.

"I cannot but say about the extremely negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the implementation of our plans and ongoing activities. First, international cooperation has stalled," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the development of the space industry.

In particular, the work of the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, from where Russia launches Soyuz rockets with satellites, has been paralyzed.

Nine of the 33 space launches planned for this year could be disrupted due to OneWeb bankruptcy and COVID-19, Rogozin said.

"Due to the spread of coronavirus infection and the bankruptcy of OneWeb, we estimated that there were at least nine launches in the risk zone. The launch of the ExoMars device has already been postponed to 2022. This will be a problem for us, because the devices that we must launch from our spaceports simply do not arrive in Russia," he said.

According to Rogozin, a total of 33 launches are planned in 2020, of which 12 are launches of satellites under the Federal Space Program, nine are commercial launches, three are launches from the Kourou spaceport. Five launches have already been conducted.

At the same time, Rogozin noted that Roscosmos was the only space agency to continue its work.

"Everyone else has stopped," he said.