Russia's Damaged Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft To Be Deorbited In Accelerated Mode - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published February 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russia's Damaged Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft to Be Deorbited in Accelerated Mode - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russia's damaged Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which has suffered a coolant leak, will be deorbited in an accelerated mode, Sergey Krikalev, the executive director for Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' manned programs, said on Wednesday.

"Descending in an emergency mode, it is new information, new knowledge. That is why we will carry it out in an accelerated mode and surely we will try to get as much information from the spacecraft as possible during its descent without a crew," Krikalev stated.

The Roscosmos executive director added that it was an unprecedented situation for the spacecraft, and experts would look into how its systems would function during deorbiting and descending.

The incident with the Soyuz MS-22 was as complicated as a ship wreck, Krikalev said, adding that everyone involved in the work of the International Space Station (ISS) was helping to resolve the situation and keep the ISS working despite emergencies.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft suffered depressurization of a thermal circuit on December 14, 2022, shortly before the spacewalk within the Russian program. Due to a non-functioning cooling system, the space corporation decided to send the next Soyuz MS-23 spaceship to the ISS a little earlier than planned to bring back the crew, including Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio. The Soyuz MS-22 will be grounded without a crew after the new spacecraft arrives.

