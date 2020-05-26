UrduPoint.com
Russia's Defense Ministry Purchases 2 More Meridian-M Satellites - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russia's ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, will produce two more Meridian-M military communications satellites under a newly-signed contract with the Defense Ministry, a space industry source told Sputnik.

In 2019-2020, Russia launched the first two Meridian-M satellites into orbit.

"In May, the Russian Defense Ministry and Information Satellite Systems - Reshetnev Company signed a contract for the production of two more Meridian-M communications satellites," the source said.

Meridian satellites are designed to enable communication between sea vessels and ice reconnaissance aircraft, and coastal and ground stations in the area of the Northern Sea Route. The satellites are also capable of expanding the capacities of the satellite communications network in Russia's Siberia and the Far East in the interests of the country's economic development.

